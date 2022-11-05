4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $799,900

This custom home impresses with quality and attention to detail in every room. Enter into a bright, two-story foyer. Straight ahead as you walk in is a 2-story great room accented by an impressive 1.5-story window wall and a stone-wrapped fireplace. The great room is open to a dining area that can access the (future) deck and a modern, updated kitchen sporting a Thermidor commercial-style range, sueded granite counters, spacious island perfect for food prep and casual dining. Off the kitchen, you'll find a mud room, powder room, and walk-in pantry. The luxurious owners' suite with coved ceiling, a bathroom with 5'x5' walk-in marble tiled shower, and soaking tub complete the main level. This impressive home sits on over 2 acres of land with a 3-bay attached garage. Photos virtually staged.