Quiet Luxury Living on a Countryside Backdrop. This pristine, executive ranch-style dwelling sits on just under two acres of meticulously groomed landscaping. Its interior features 6,000 square feet of modernly styled high-end finishes and an airy, open concept design perfect for hosting. The first floor features an executive office with private access, and an attached four-car garage designed to maximize storage for all your needs. This diamond is one that can't be missed! Come take a look today.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $994,000
