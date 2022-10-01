New Construction! Completion estimated approx. December 2022. Upgrades galore in this home! The kitchen features a Quartz countertop with plenty of cabinetry, a walk-in pantry and prep island, a morning room for casual meals, a great room with a gas fireplace, a formal dining room for large family gatherings, a home office, and a mudroom featuring a large closet and bench for everyday items. The second-floor rounds out this home with three secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, and a conveniently located laundry room. Very convenient for all schools! Shopping and conveniences are within a 3-minute drive while a neighborhood park gives you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $633,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries.
This is the adorable moment a playful elephant slid down a muddy hill on its knees after heavy rain in Thailand.
First it was streaming services, then it was tacos and now the newest subscription you might be paying for: Chinese food.
Arnold Marcus had been making a living selling spice grinders on Amazon. That changed when Amazon flagged them as a violation of company policy.
Lake Geneva to purchase former Hillmoor Golf Course property for $6 million
Wisconsin home heating costs expected to soar; natural gas sees biggest spike, though still cheapest
NEADA estimates it will cost about $950 to heat an average American home with gas, the most common heat source in Wisconsin, up nearly $380 from two winters ago.
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to b…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Lake Geneva Badgers first place in Southern Lakes Conference: headed to playoffs regardless of what happens in next 3 games
The Lake Geneva Badgers football team now find themselves with sole possession of first place in the Southern Lakes Conference with their big …
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.