NEW CONSTRUCTION COMPLETED! This two-story home has plenty of everyday living space with the kitchen, morning room, and great room positioned in an open-concept format. The formal dining room and home office are located at the front of the home with an elegant switchback staircase. The upper level is home to three secondary bedrooms with a compartmentalized hall bath and a master bedroom that includes a large walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanity, a five-foot shower, and a private water closet room. All of this with a walkout basement and deck! Very convenient for all schools! Shopping and conveniences are within a 3-minute drive while a neighborhood park gives you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $629,900
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two women, ages 31 and 33, died as a result of a crash early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 94.
