New Construction! COMPLETED! Upgrades galore in this home! The kitchen features a Quartz countertop with plenty of cabinetry, a walk-in pantry and prep island, a morning room for casual meals, a great room with a gas fireplace, a formal dining room for large family gatherings, a home office, and a mudroom featuring a large closet and bench for everyday items. The second-floor rounds out this home with three secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, and a conveniently located laundry room. Very convenient for all schools! Shopping and conveniences are within a 3 minute drive while a neighborhood park across the street gives you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $619,900
