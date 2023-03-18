New Construction! COMPLETED! Upgrades galore in this home! The kitchen features a Quartz countertop with plenty of cabinetry, a walk-in pantry and prep island, a morning room for casual meals, a great room with a gas fireplace, a formal dining room for large family gatherings, a home office, and a mudroom featuring a large closet and bench for everyday items. The second-floor rounds out this home with three secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, and a conveniently located laundry room. Very convenient for all schools! Shopping and conveniences are within a 3-minute drive while a neighborhood park gives you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $603,900
