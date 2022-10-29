4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $559,990

Welcome to Minor's Estates! Over 2,600 square feet in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story w/3 car attached garage. L shaped kitchen w/planning desk, w/walk-in pantry and island w/snack bar. WHITE Kitchen cabinets w/staggered depth and height! Granite or Quartz countertops. Large dinette , Living room w/direct vent gas fireplace and triple window on back wall. First floor flex room. Mud room off of garage entrance w/built in lockers and coat closet. WHITE TRIM Pkg. w/paneled interior doors. Master bedroom on second floor w/vaulted ceiling and dual walk-in closer, dual head open-aire ceramic tile shower, dual basins in vanity. Second floor laundry room w/base cabinets & countertop & full sized closet. Three additional bedrooms w/compartmentalized family bathroom. Egress window w/area well