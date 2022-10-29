4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $549,990

Welcome to Minor's Estates! Kaerek Homes popular Wilshire II 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Signature Series two story w/over 2,200 square feet of living space & 3 car attached garage on over a third of an acre homesite. WHITE TRIM PACKAGE W/PANELED INT. DOORS. WHITE KITCHEN CABINETS W/STAGGERE HEIGHT & Depth. L shaped kitchen w/island & walk-in pantry. Projected dinette bay. Living room w/direct vent gas fireplace. Flex room to first floor. First floor laundry. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet . Master bath w/dual vanities & dual head ceramic tile open aire shower. Three additional bedrooms on second floor w/family bath w/modular tub . Egress window to bsmt.,w/area well (no cover) . Active Radon Abatement, rough in for future bath in bsmt. Vinyl siding w/5/4 x 6 Smart Trim corner boards & window wraps