Welcome to Minor's Estates! Kaerek Homes popular Wilshire II 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Signature Series two story w/over 2,200 square feet of living space & 3 car attached garage on over a third of an acre homesite. WHITE TRIM PACKAGE W/PANELED INT. DOORS. WHITE KITCHEN CABINETS W/STAGGERE HEIGHT & Depth. L shaped kitchen w/island & walk-in pantry. Projected dinette bay. Living room w/direct vent gas fireplace. Flex room to first floor. First floor laundry. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet . Master bath w/dual vanities & dual head ceramic tile open aire shower. Three additional bedrooms on second floor w/family bath w/modular tub . Egress window to bsmt.,w/area well (no cover) . Active Radon Abatement, rough in for future bath in bsmt. Vinyl siding w/5/4 x 6 Smart Trim corner boards & window wraps
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $549,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Billie Eilish's older brother Finneas approves of her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford. Get that and more celeb news from the past week here.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they each announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars.
Authorities in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, have launched an investigation into the death of an Amazon delivery driver after he was found dead with possible dog bite injuries.
Elkhorn auto dealership has license officially revoked after rolling back odometers, falsifying titles
Elkhorn automotive dealership's license revoked
Two men accused of stuffing walleye with lead weights and fish fillets in a fishing tournament pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges.
Lake Geneva’s historic Villa Hortensia has again made history – this time with its sale.
The Racine seventh-graders were left out of the postseason because of what coaches say is selective enforcement of league rules. “They’re really hurting inside,” an assistant coach said of players.
When added together, the 25 families on this list have a combined net worth of $943.7 billion. If they were a country, they'd be the 17th richest nation in the world.
Despite winning all of their games on the field, the seventh-grade Park Panthers were left out of the postseason because of what the coaches say is selective enforcement of league rules.
With National Pit Bull Awareness Day celebrated on Oct. 26, it’s a fitting time to ask how these dogs came to be seen as a dangerous threat.