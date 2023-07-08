Welcome to your dream Craftsman-style home! On .75 acres, (2 parcels) this fully renovated gem effortlessly combines classic elegance with modern luxury. No expense was spared in creating a masterpiece filled with high-end finishes and top-of-the-line amenities. The entire home boasts meticulous attention to detail and an abundance of natural light. Upgrades like spray foam insulation ensure optimal energy efficiency and year-round comfort. The LP Smart siding enhances both curb appeal and durability. Enjoy the inviting front porch, perfect for relaxation. Entertain effortlessly with the beautifully designed pergola and Unilock patio. Inside, the chef's dream kitchen features smart appliances, exquisite quartz countertops, and sleek cabinetry. The open-concept layout connects the kitchen, dining, and living areas seamlessly. Luxury vinyl plank flooring adds beauty and durability. With three-quarters of an acre across two parcels, the possibilities for outdoor activities and landscaping are endless. The new two-car garage offers convenience and protection. The high-efficiency furnace and 14 SEER AC unit ensure optimal comfort. Don't miss out on this exceptional Craftsman-style home that combines timeless charm with modern luxury. experience impeccable craftsmanship firsthand.