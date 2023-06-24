A modern oasis in the welcoming Lake Como neighborhood of golf-cart friendly streets and easy access to Lake Como amenities and a short drive to Lake Geneva. This .46 acre retreat has it all; 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a garage big enough for 2 cars, a golf cart, and a rec area. In the family room on the lower level, the warm gas fireplace and slider to yard make it the perfect spot for entertaining. There is also a guest bedroom with its own bathroom on this level with sliders to patio. On the Main level, the open-concept kitchen and living room share a cozy fireplace and look out onto the secluded wooded scenery. Just 5 blocks to the beach, boat launch, and playground, you will fall in love with the perfect balance of fun, adventure, and seclusion this home offers.