Stunning 4 bedroom new construction home built in 2021. This home features modern styling with a white exterior, black windows, stylish garage door, quartz countertops, LVP flooring, tile shower, and a very private rear covered porch. All of the furnishings are available but not included in the list price.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $499,000
