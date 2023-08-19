Brand new construction with Geneva Lake access located in the sought after Sunset Hills subdivision. The six bedroom, five and a half bath home is ready for you to move right in. With over 4500 square-feet, this home has an incredible open floor plan, four en suite bedrooms, and an oversized two-car garage. The designer kitchen has quartz countertops, a walk-in pantry and opens to the light filled family room. Enjoy the three-season room with 11-foot ceiling, a fireplace and heated floor. There's a finished lower level with two rec rooms, two bedrooms/office, and a full bath. This home features 10-foot ceilings on the main level and 9-foot ceilings on the second and lower levels. Sunset Hills offers a private association lakefront park, beach, swim pier, playground, tennis court and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,495,000
