New construction home in the Sunset Hills subdivision with Geneva Lake access, six bedrooms, five and a half baths, and ready for Summer 2023. This 4,742 square-foot home has an open floor plan with 10' ceilings on the main level and 9' on the second and lower levels. The designer kitchen has quartz countertops, open shelving, and opens to the family room and three-season room with fireplace. There's a finished lower level with two rec rooms, two bedrooms/office, and a full bath. This home has an incredible floor plan, four en suite bedrooms, plus an oversized two-car garage. Sunset Hills offers a private association lakefront park, beach, and swim pier, as well as a playground, baseball diamond, and tennis court.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Doctors say more cases like these are coming to light as the popularity of the drugs soared.
In celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5, Skittles has partnered with French’s to make its first-ever mustard-flavored Skittle. But do…
Lifeguard lives up to job title as quick response saves swimmer; Rescue retrieval, CPR saves pulseless, non-breathing woman
Second-year part-time Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol employee Victor Larimer, an area summer resident, saved the life of an unconsious swimme…
Hollywood strikes continue, Jason Aldean's controversial music video and a Tupac Shakur update | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top sports and entertainment stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.