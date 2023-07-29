New construction home in the Sunset Hills subdivision with Geneva Lake access, six bedrooms, five and a half baths, and ready for Summer 2023. This 4,742 square-foot home has an open floor plan with 10' ceilings on the main level and 9' on the second and lower levels. The designer kitchen has quartz countertops, open shelving, and opens to the family room and three-season room with fireplace. There's a finished lower level with two rec rooms, two bedrooms/office, and a full bath. This home has an incredible floor plan, four en suite bedrooms, plus an oversized two-car garage. Sunset Hills offers a private association lakefront park, beach, and swim pier, as well as a playground, baseball diamond, and tennis court.