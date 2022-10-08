4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,395,000

Attention to detail & design best describes this newly constructed 4 bedroom 4 bath quality built home, with fairway views of Palmers 2nd hole. Open floor plan with vaulted beamed ceilings, Top of line ''GE Cafe'' appliances, main floor primary suite and laundry. If privacy & security is of importance then welcome to Geneva National gated community offering 54 holes of championship golf, newly renovated Swim & Racquet Club with Pickle Ball, Tennis, Community Club House &Large Swimming Pool Complex. Geneva National offers dining options, fitness center, hiking trails and more. Geneva National is conveniently located 1 mile from Geneva Lake public beach, parks & boat launch.