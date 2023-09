LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! COME SEE THIS IMMACULATE ONE-OWNER, 4 BEDROOM/3.1 BATH HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED WEINGART SUBDIVISION (A GOLF CART COMMUNITY), JUST A SHORT WALK AWAY FROM THE FOX RIVER~FABULOUS FLOORPLAN FOR DAILY LIVING AND ENTERTAINING~FANTASTIC KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE ISLAND, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH AND EATING AREA~DOORS FROM KITCHEN LEAD TO THE NEW CUSTOM SCREENED PORCH, PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING, OR BUG-FREE RELAXATION LOOKING OUT OVER YOUR PRETTY YARD~SCREENED PORCH LEADS TO LARGE DECK WITH TABLE/GRILL SPACE~THE SPACIOUS COZY FAMILY ROOM WILL BE A FAVORITE WITH TONGUE & GROOVE CEDAR VAULTED CEILINGS, BAY WINDOWS, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND A BEAUTIFUL FLOOR TO CEILING CENTERPIECE FIREPLACE~FLEXIBLE FLOORPLAN WITH FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOMS THAT CAN BE USED AS OFFICE, MUSIC ROOM, OR HOBBY ROOM~THE PHENOMENALLY FINISHED BASEMENT ADDS ADDITIONAL RECREATION, ENTERTAINING, AND RELAXATION SPACE~A 3 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH HOT & COLD WATER AND HEAT, AND ADDITIONAL 4 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH HEAT AND A DRAIN, WILL STORE ALL OF YOUR CARS, TOYS, OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT OR TOOLS (IN CASE YOU LOST COUNT, THAT'S A TOTAL OF UP TO 7 CARS!)~JUST SHY OF 1.4 ACRES, THIS PERFECTLY MANICURED LOT, WITH A PARK-LIKE SETTING, HAS MATURE TREES, PLENTY OF GREEN SPACE AND PRIVACY, WITH ENOUGH LAND FOR ALL OF YOUR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES~UNIQUE HISTORICAL TOUCHES: BENCHES BY FRONT DOOR ARE FROM THE 1920'S AND PILLARS ARE FROM A BANK IN BARRINGTON~+/- 6 MILES TO BOTH FOX LAKE AND MCHENRY TRAIN STATIONS FOR COMMUTING EASE TO GET BACK TO YOUR BEAUTIFUL PERSONAL OASIS~THE ONLY THING THIS RARE GEM NEEDS IS A NEW OWNER!