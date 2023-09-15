10+++ Beautiful 6 Bed 3.1 Bath Home In Running Brook Farms Subdivision. Over 5,000 Sqft Of Living Space. Formal Living Room And Dining Room. Large Two Story Family Room With Fireplace. Large Eat In Kitchen With Island, Walk In Pantry And Ample Counter/Cabinet Space. Spacious Sun Room Which Offers Endless Possibilities. Large Master Bedroom Suite With Dual Sinks, Soaking Tub, Stand Up Shower And Dual Walk-In Closets. Three Spacious Bedrooms With Ample Closet Space. Large Full Finished English Basement With, Two Bedrooms, Full Bath, Bar, Rec Room And Second Family Room. Plenty Of Storage. Enjoy Your Backyard Oasis With In-ground Pool, Large Deck and Patio. Oversize 3 Car Garage. Walking Distance To Parks And Shopping. Johnsburg Schools. Move Right In!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $519,900
