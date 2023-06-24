WELCOME TO HEBRON AND WOODLAND MEADOWS! THIS ALMOST BRAND NEW 2 STORY HOME IS READY AND WAITING - WHY WAIT? OPEN AND ELEGANTLY FLOWING FLOOR PLAN FROM THE FRONT ROOM TO THE KITCHEN, EATING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM, ALL APPOINTED WITH LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING, RECESSED LIGHTING, AND JUST A REALLY GOOD FEEL WHEN YOU WALK IN. 4 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS UP - INCLUDING LAUNDRY - YOU'LL BE HAPPY YOU CAME TO SEE THIS HOME. KITCHEN ISLAND, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, 38" CABINETRY & PANTRY - PLUS A GOOD SIZED MUD ROOM OFF THE GARAGE. UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR WHATEVER YOUR HEART DESIRES - INCLUDES ROUGH IN PLUMBING FOR A FUTURE BATH. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. WHY WAIT FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION WHEN THIS 2 YEAR OLD BEAUTY IS READY TO GO?!
4 Bedroom Home in Hebron - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The asymmetrical mini-dress by Spanish label Loewe appears to be floating, without any visible means of support.
A man fell 4,000 feet to his death from a popular tourist attraction walkway in the Grand Canyon, according to authorities in Arizona.
Despite its small town Wisconsin aura, the 2,759-resident Village of Walworth is commanding the attention of the nation — and the world — this…
It wasn’t always football for recent Badger High School graduate and now Southern Illinois Saluki running back Jimmy Athans. The Lake Geneva n…
Moxie store opens in Downtown Lake Geneva