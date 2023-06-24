WELCOME TO HEBRON AND WOODLAND MEADOWS! THIS ALMOST BRAND NEW 2 STORY HOME IS READY AND WAITING - WHY WAIT? OPEN AND ELEGANTLY FLOWING FLOOR PLAN FROM THE FRONT ROOM TO THE KITCHEN, EATING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM, ALL APPOINTED WITH LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING, RECESSED LIGHTING, AND JUST A REALLY GOOD FEEL WHEN YOU WALK IN. 4 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS UP - INCLUDING LAUNDRY - YOU'LL BE HAPPY YOU CAME TO SEE THIS HOME. KITCHEN ISLAND, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, 38" CABINETRY & PANTRY - PLUS A GOOD SIZED MUD ROOM OFF THE GARAGE. UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR WHATEVER YOUR HEART DESIRES - INCLUDES ROUGH IN PLUMBING FOR A FUTURE BATH. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. WHY WAIT FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION WHEN THIS 2 YEAR OLD BEAUTY IS READY TO GO?!