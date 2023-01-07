Previous Bradshaw model home in Huntington Ridge subdivision. This is a beautiful and spacious two-story 4 bedroom home with a full basement. Flex room on the main floor can be used as a living room, office, dining room or den. Kitchen has 42" cabinets, center island, large pantry, sliders that lead to patio with a great backyard. First floor laundry room with closet for storage. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, MB with 5 foot shower and linen closet. Full basement with 2 egress windows, and thermal insulation blankets on walls. All appliances stay. Shed stays and is great for storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $364,000
