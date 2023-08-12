Have you been looking for a peaceful place to work remotely, write a book, share with a partner, or a place to raise a small family closer to nature? Huntington Ridge makes a powerful statement with a brilliantly designed home. The entire Home is designed with sprawling windows casting an absorbent amount of natural light in the home. The exemplary kitchen showcases 42"cabinets, Huge Center Island, Pantry, and stainless-steel appliances, sliders that lead to a gorgeous yard with a beautiful patio surrounded by Nature and all the privacy you desire. You will fall in love with this beautiful well-taken care home, close to town, close to shopping, live in the Country, and enjoy all of life's pleasures.