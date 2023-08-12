Have you been looking for a peaceful place to work remotely, write a book, share with a partner, or a place to raise a small family closer to nature? Huntington Ridge makes a powerful statement with a brilliantly designed home. The entire Home is designed with sprawling windows casting an absorbent amount of natural light in the home. The exemplary kitchen showcases 42"cabinets, Huge Center Island, Pantry, and stainless-steel appliances, sliders that lead to a gorgeous yard with a beautiful patio surrounded by Nature and all the privacy you desire. You will fall in love with this beautiful well-taken care home, close to town, close to shopping, live in the Country, and enjoy all of life's pleasures.
4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Old Style beer, a Midwestern favorite first brewed in La Crosse in 1902, is returning to its original brewing facility for the first time since 1999.
Term for Lake Geneva Parking Ad Hoc Committee set to expire in August
“It was a hectic morning, I can tell you that,” Seeley said.
Ring by ring, majestic banyan tree in heart of fire-scorched Lahaina chronicles 150 years of history
For generations, the banyan tree along Lahaina town’s historic Front Street was the heart of the oceanside community. Like the town itself, it…
Annie Cuculi (née Gaugert), a 2012 graduate of Badger High School and current real estate agent with @properties in Lake Geneva, was hired as …