NO FLOOD ZONE!! Meticulously maintained stunning custom home WITH ALL NEW PELLA WINDOWS WITH BLINDS. The property includes 1/7th ownership in a 1.2-acre park (across the street) on Mineola Bay with fire pit, boat launch, picnic area, 1/2 a pier for your boat plus a community dock w/ bench for fishing and swimming. Dramatic two-story (20x21) Great Room with vaulted wood ceiling, fireplace and new Pella atrium doors to magnificent back yard including paver patio with gas firepit and attached deck with Hot Tub. Terraced lush gardens leading to wooded hillside Gazebo. Gourmet Kitchen with solid oak white cabinets, granite countertops, 2nd (bar) sink, wine/beverage refrigerator, skylights in breakfast room. 1st Floor Primary Bedroom w/ tray ceiling, custom wood wall, large walk-in rain-shower, skylights, New Pella Exterior door leading to Hot Tub under Pergola right outside Master. The second floor has three additional bedrooms, a balcony overlooking the Great Room and a large, finished bonus room (21x16+) over attached garage. 1500+ square foot finished DRY basement with new vinyl plank floor, fireplace in family room, 2nd full kitchen w/ bar and eating area, 4th full bath, large 5th bedroom, wine cellar and walk-out-exterior entrance. In-law apartment or suite?? In addition to the oversized 2 car attached garage, the second 2+ car detached garage is HEATED with rear workroom and walk-up staircase to second story loft, store boat, toys, classic cars etc. New Kinetico water softener and water purification system. Outdoor sprinkler system. Zoned HVAC, Central VAC. Near Metra, town, parks and community garden / events. MUCH TO SEE & MUST SEE!!!