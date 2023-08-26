Discover the pinnacle of modern living in this 4-bed, 2.5-bath newer build home in Elkhorn, WI. With a finished basement offering an extra living space and full bedroom with walk-in closet, the potential for a third bath awaits your creative input. Benefit from an outstanding school system, sleek modern features, and an open-concept lower level perfect for gatherings. The beautiful deck overlooking the yard beckons for summer relaxation with your patio set. This home embodies comfort, style, and the promise of customization, all in the heart of Elkhorn's vibrant community.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $455,000
