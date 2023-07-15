This Stunning home has it ALL!Built in 2021 this Spacious property boasts 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.Step inside&discover a fabulous open concept floor plan!Enjoy a culinary kitchen that will inspire every chef's creativity.Top of the line appliances& ample counter space complete w/wrap around breakfast counter&island!Kitchen also includes fabulous pantry,planning desk&eat in dinette!Lower level is finshed with family room,fireplace,bar,excercise room,bedroom full bath&bonus room!Gorgeous flooring&beautiful finishes throughout the home adds a touch of elegance to every room!Outdoor oasis is sure to impress,featuring a manicured yard,amazing gardens,built in grill,composite deck& patio that create a serene&inviting atmosphere!This property is all the luxury&style you've been looking for!