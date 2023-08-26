New Construction READY SPRING 2024! This new home's focus is on spacious, first-floor living spaces. From the gathering room, dining area, and the kitchen to the cozy home office. The kitchen features stained maple cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, and a quartz prep island that doubles as a snack bar. Also showcased on the first floor is a nicely sized mudroom with a closet and bench for the storage of everyday items. Rounding out the home is the second floor. It contains three sizable secondary bedrooms and a centered hall bathroom. And don't forget the primary bedroom equipped with a walk-in closet and a primary bathroom that is home to a dual vanity and 5-foot shower
