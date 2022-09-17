New Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Hailey coming this early Fall 2022! Open family concept, offering a Home Office or playroom! Large open kitchen boasting Stainless Steel appliances, a large island, and 2 Walk-in closets offering plenty of storage on the first floor assisting your large Mudroom and front entry. Pantry, covered front porch, gas fireplace, 3 car garage. Wonderful sizes bedrooms offering WIC! Primary Bedroom and its ensuite, an oversized WIC
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $519,900
