This home offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and modern amenities. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere. The spacious living room features a cozy gas fireplace, creating a focal point that exudes both charm and warmth. It's the perfect spot to gather with loved ones or unwind after a long day. The kitchen boasts light-colored granite countertops, adding a touch of elegance to the heart of the home. With ample space for meal preparation and entertaining. Step outside onto the deck and discover a serene space-imagine enjoying a morning cup of coffee there. Upstairs, you'll find comfortable bedrooms, each offering a peaceful retreat. The primary bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and provides a tranquil escape at the end of the day. Expand the LL!