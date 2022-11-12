 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $514,900

Stunning 4 Bedroom Ranch is like new construction & ready for you to just move w/your finishing touches! Inviting foyer flows into open living space. Large bright kitchen has lots of storage, walk-in pantry, stainless appliances, granite counters, & oversized island w/seating. All this overlooks LV & DN rooms w/great views of the big back yard from large windows & patio doors. Cozy up to fireplace when chilly or enjoy warm weather on your custom stamped concrete patio flowing into your low maintenance yard. Master suite has walkin closet & Deluxe bath w/dual sinks in marble counter & linen closet. 2 other great size bedrooms, full bath & spacious laundry room round out the main floor. Custom LL boasts amazing rec w/wet bar, 4th bed & another bath. Large unfinished area for workroom/storage

