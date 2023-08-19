Seller will credit buyer $5,000 towards closing costs! Experience the best of Delavan in this impressive home! Offering 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2.5-car garage, this modern residence built in 2016 showcases a new roof from 2022. Enjoy a lower level family room, spacious main-level living room, and a master en suite for ultimate comfort. Outside, a fenced-in yard provides a private outdoor space. With proximity to Delavan schools and downtown, this home offers convenience and style. Don't miss out on the chance to call this retreat yours!