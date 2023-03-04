Welcome to a stunning new construction home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This property boasts 2 fully equipped kitchens, perfect for entertaining or accommodating large families. The finished & heated 2.5 car garage provides ample storage space for all of your vehicles and outdoor equipment. Enjoy the peace and tranquility of a private association beach with exclusive access rights to Browns Lake. This property truly has it all and is perfect for anyone looking for a luxurious ''brand new'' home . Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own your dream home in one of the most desirable locations. Price includes concrete driveway and graded/seeded lawn. With all the appliances, window blinds and closet organizers already installed this home is move-in ready. Open Sat.
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $458,900
