Quality construction on 5 acres of rolling hills. Built Sept 2022, 4 bed (+office, gym) w/thoughtful layout & no wasted space. Main flr has 10' ceilings, upper level vaulted & each room w/massive Kolbe windows providing light & vast views. Wide white oak flrs are modern, yet traditional-style that brings us to the future of design. Kitchen w/commercial grade Kitchen Aid appliances, quartz counters, birch cabinetry & show-stopping shiplap hood. Primary has walk-in closet, spa-like bath w/deep soaking tub, custom Bella tile, Kohler fixtures & views for miles! Deck adjacent living room has pocket door that extends usable space & marries inside w/the beautiful setting. LL has everything for weekend fun: guest room, home gym, fam room w/wet bar, walkout patio. Superior quality & sophistication.
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,350,000
