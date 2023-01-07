4 Bedroom Home in Bloomfield - $350,000

New Year New Home! Be the first to enjoy this 4 bedroom home featuring an open concept, vaulted ceilings. Modern country feel to the home with the open shelving, butcher block counters, SS appliances, large island for entertaining and hardwood floors. Family room with full day light windows and a barn door. Additional unfinished area would make a great space for a workshop or finish the area to your liking. Storage shed for your outdoor supplies.