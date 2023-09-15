Enjoy the wooded Northwoods type atmosphere with your own private walking trails, native woodland and prairie plants, seasonal creeks, and your own open meadow with a large burn pit area to enjoy bonfires in a peaceful surrounding on 6.61 fenced acres! Enter the property through the electronic gate up a long driveway bordered on each side by woods which opens to a circular drive in front of your rustic yet contemporary home with dramatic walls of windows. Some of the custom cabinetry within was made from walnut and oak trees grown on the property! The open 2-story and very spacious living room/great room with fireplace boasts dramatic windows bringing in the beauty of the outdoors. The main floor bedroom has a walk-in closet and the bathroom has double sinks and a walk-in shower. Across from a half bath off the hallway there's a first floor laundry room; the basement has a utility room which includes an additional laundry, there's also a 20x24 open room area, a 3rd full bathroom, and plenty of convenient storage room areas. The two 2nd floor bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom and the larger bedroom has a dressing room/sitting area with mirrored doors. The open 2nd story loft overlooks the magnificent great room, plus another windowed wall brings in more beautiful views of the outdoors from the top of the stairs. The main floor has a spacious dining/eating area and the Kitchen is fully applianced with dishwasher, subzero refrigerator, gas stove with oven, and a built-in microwave; plus directly across from the kitchen peninsula with stools there's a 5 foot desk with another wall of windows providing more great views. Perfect for entertaining, a few steps down from the kitchen there's a separate bar room with a wet bar, a woodburning stove, plenty of dining and seating area and sliders to a deck with built in benches, a paver patio and a trellis overlooking your private woodland paradise. In addition to a generous sized chicken coop there are 2 large outbuildings (32x28 and 38x23), each with an additional garage area included; one has a carpeted studio with a heating unit and a window air conditioner and the other contains a very large workshop with plenty of storage and work areas. There is also a woodshed for storage of firewood to feed the fireplace and wood stove. This beautiful property has the feel of the Northwoods, yet is just minutes from the Historical Woodstock Square, with its beautiful central park, gazebos, restaurants, shopping, and loads of events, including at the very popular Woodstock Opera House, plus, within a couple of blocks there's the convenience of the Metra train to Chicago. Make this your very own Home Sweet Home! Be sure to click on Virtual Tour for Video.