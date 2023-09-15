This 3 bedroom, 3 bath lakefront home is set on a level double lot with 100' of lake frontage. Located on the east side and main section of the lake, you can enjoy beautiful sunset as you sit on the patio having a glass of wine. The home was rebuilt in 1997. The main level includes the living/dining room and kitchen with eating area. A half flight up are 2 bedrooms and full bath. Another half flight up are the master bedroom suite, 2 full baths and large recreation room. The master bedroom has great lake views and master bath. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and is open to the living room that includes a stone fireplace for cozy winter nights. There are 2 furnaces and central a/c units and an unfinished basement. There is a two car garage and a cement pad for an RV or boat storage. The large level 100' lot allows plenty of space for all kinds of outside entertainment and is truly a rare find. Wonder Lake is an 840 acre private lake that is 3 miles long and great for boating, swimming, sailing, skiing and fishing. There are ski shows most weekends by its nationally ranked ski club and yacht club sailboat races on Sunday mornings. House sets on only one of the two lots.