Spacious home in Willabay Woods, just a short walk to beautiful Geneva Lake! Great room has cathedral ceilings, gas FP, and wall of large windows looking out to back yard. Kitchen w/ breakfast nook and sunken DR. MBR is complete w/ cathedral ceiling, dual closets, patio doors to deck. BDRM 2 offers access to back deck. Loft is multi-purpose/bedroom w/ half bath. Main floor laundry. LL offers full size windows, family room, half bath, Office/Den, bonus room with large full bath, walk-in closet. Gorgeous landscaping on a wooded lot. Roof 2022; A/C 2020; Hot Water Heater 2020; Furnace rebuilt 2020.