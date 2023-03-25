New, open concept, and turnkey 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. This Stepping Stone Homes ''Pathway Series'' Laurel Model is located in the Enclave at Waterford subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded LVP flooring throughout the main living areas. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement has a lookout window and plumbed for a future bath. This home also includes blinds, a deck, concrete drive with walk to front stoop, and a seeded lawn. Nothing to do here but move right in! Ask about the current builder promotion.