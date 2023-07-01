Beautiful new construction home on a walkout basement lot in desirable Fairway Woods in Twin Lakes. This 1.5 story home is situated on a .35/acre lot with stunning nature views! The Arizona model is a 2196 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with a 3-car garage. Open concept great room, dinette and kitchen. Great room features natural gas fireplace with shiplap and cultured stone. Large dinette with patio doors to deck. The kitchen offers maple cabinets, quartz countertops, and pantry cabinet. Powder room and laundry located off kitchen, 1st floor master suite with master bath with ceramic tile shower and floor. Two additonal spacious bedrooms and a hall bath are on the 2nd floor.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $538,900
