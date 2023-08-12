Striking new construction ranch home in the very desirable Fairway Woods in Twin Lakes. The Oakland ranch model is a split 3-bedroom, 2 bath home with an oversized 2 car garage. This home has maple cabinets, and poplar trim and interior doors. The master suite includes a gorgeous ceramic tile shower, double sinks and a huge master closet! Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinets space, pantry cabinet, a large island and ample dining space. Striking box ceiling with crown molding in both the great room and in the master bath. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures and quartz counter tops throughout home
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $512,900
