Don't miss out on this meticulously maintained open concept home in Kenosha County west of the I. Located on a half acre lot in the Oak Meadow subdivision, with no HOA. This custom built 1 owner home boasts beautiful craftmanship and several upgraded features such as granite kitchen countertops, solid core doors, engineered hardwood laminate on the main level, and 2x6 framing. 9 foot ceilings on both the main and lower level and cathedral ceilings in the master bedroom. 2nd level laundry, close to bedrooms. Enjoy time on the east facing composite deck that is shaded in the afternoons. Don't wait and schedule your private showing today.