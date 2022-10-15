 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $439,900

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $439,900

Beautiful new construction ranch in Fairway Woods subdivision in Twin Lakes. The Hemsworth ranch home plan is a split bedroom design with two bedrooms and a bathroom just off the foyer and the master suite in the rear of the home just off the kitchen. The open floor plan features an expansive great room and kitchen with dinette. The master bath has double sinks, tall vanity & walk-in closet. This home also has quartz counters throughout, and a mixture of luxury vinyl plank, carpet and vinyl flooring.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular