This beauty is back on the market due to no fault of the seller. This must-see home is located in the highly desirable Heritage Estates subdivision. The 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath ranch is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with close to an acre to call your own. The unfinished walkout basement with 9-foot ceilings is ready for your customized vision. A unique utility room feature is the dog shower which is also handy for a quick human clean up. The open concept living space, a large master with a huge walk-in closet a spacious walk-in shower make this house worth the look!