This NEW CONSTRUCTION home is ready to move into TODAY and offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Open Concept floor plan - perfect for entertaining. Custom Paint Package with a Neutral color palette. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer. Lower Level offers Finished Family Room, with Full size windows. This home is located close to the WI/IL border for easy commute. Quality Craftsmanship. 1 year builder warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Trevor - $339,900
