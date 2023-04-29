Kaerek Homes Popular McKinley IV Elite Series w/over 2,400 square feet of living space and over 950 square foot garage in this three bedroom two bath ranch . Vaulted ceilings in the kitchen, dining room, dinette and living room. Central kitchen w/curved bar height island . Functional dormer to formal dining room. Split Bedroom Design, White Trim package w/oversized base and casing Paneled interior doors, Laminate Floors thru home, Ceramic Tile floors in baths and laundry rooms. Owner's bedroom w/dual walk-in closets , dual head ceramic tile walk-in shower , dual basins in vanity. Two additional bedrooms on opposite side of home w/walk-in closets separated by family bath. Rough in for bath in basement. Egress window w/area well, Active Radon Abmt. , NOW INCLUDES CONCRETE DRIVE,WALK & PATIO
3 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $589,990
