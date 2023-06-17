This Builder Is Open! They are Building and Selling Homes! Welcome to the "Palmer" Model! This Ranch Home is an example of what this Local Family Builder can Build for you. This Pricing is for the Palmer Model, Elevation B on Homesite 56 with a 2.5 Car Garage and Lookout Basement. This Proposed New Construction Ranch Home Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 Bathrooms, with an Optional Four Season Room, 2.5 Car Garage and Lookout Basement! **Note the 3 Car Garage in Photo can be added for an additional fee. Be Prepared to Be Amazed with the Quality Workmanship Throughout! With A Focus On Service, this Builder Works With Their Customers to Ensure Complete Satisfaction! Check Out The Awesome New Model In Person To Appreciate What Your New Home Could Be! Design Center Conveniently Located On Site to Select your Finishes and Upgrades. Several Home Sites to choose from. **Please note the examples shown in the photos are available options at an additional cost. Thank You & We Look Forward to Serving You!