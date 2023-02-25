This Builder Is Open! They are Building and Selling Homes! Welcome to the "Palmer" Model! This Ranch Home is an example of what this Local Family Builder can Build for you. The Palmer features 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 Bathrooms, with an Optional Four Season Room, 3 Car Plus Garage and Full Walkout Basement! Be Prepared to Be Amazed with the Quality Workmanship Throughout! With A Focus On Service, this Builder Works With Their Customers to Ensure Complete Satisfaction! Check Out The Awesome New Model In Person To Appreciate What Your New Home Could Be! Design Center Conveniently Located On Site to Select your Finishes and Upgrades. Several Home Sites to choose from. Thank You & We Look Forward to Serving You! This Price is for the Palmer Model, B Elevation on Homesite 52 with a Full English Basement. **Please note the examples shown in the photos are available options at an additional cost.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $425,390
Related to this story
Most Popular
69-year-old suffered stroke in his N.C. home; Realtor showing house left him there. He died Wednesday.
The Realtor detailed what she saw in a feedback form that was shared with the family days later.
A teacher's aide at a Burlington elementary school resigns after colleagues accuse her of reporting to work drunk. But she quickly finds anoth…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
A 3-year-old boy died after apparently being struck while trying to retrieve a ball in front of a pickup truck driven by his father, authoriti…
An 85-year-old woman was killed Monday after an incident involving an alligator in southeast Florida, according to wildlife officials.