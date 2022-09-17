This Builder Is Open! They are Building and Selling Homes! Welcome to the "Palmer" Model! This Ranch Home is an example of what this Local Family Builder can Build for you. The Palmer features 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 Bathrooms, with an Optional Four Season Room, 3 Car Plus Garage and Full Walkout Basement! Be Prepared to Be Amazed with the Quality Workmanship Throughout! With A Focus On Service, this Builder Works With Their Customers to Ensure Complete Satisfaction! Check Out The Awesome New Model In Person To Appreciate What Your New Home Could Be! Design Center Conveniently Located On Site to Select your Finishes and Upgrades. Several Home Sites to choose from. Thank You & We Look Forward to Serving You! This Price is for the Palmer Model, B Elevation on Homesite 52 with a Full English Basement. **Please note the examples shown in the photos are available options at an additional cost.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $422,990
