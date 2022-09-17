3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $374,500

Fabulous New Build Move In Ready! Welcome to 2406 Truman Trl in Liberty Trails. This home was just completed March of 2022 and the Seller is moving. Everything is New! The interior photos were taken just before move in and the Seller has painted some rooms a light grey, a light blue in the 2nd bedroom and a beautiful coral in the 3rd bedroom. This Truman Model features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Full Basement with Bathroom Rough in Plus 2 Car Garage! This is a quality built Gerstad home. Just about $24k in improvements in the last few months. Stainless Steel GE Refrigerator and new white GE Washer & Dryer $4,250. Blinds $3,000. Painted main area $2,000, Water Softener, $2,100, Sheetrock & Insulation on Exterior Garage Wall $2,000. Garage Door Opener $700. Cabinets in Laundry Room $500. Sidewalk Installed on Side of Home from Garage and also put in a Patio $7,000. New Grab Bar and Showerhead in Master Bathroom. 3 12' Tall Arborvitaes just planted $2,250 More Seeded Grass in the backyard. New with improvements! Absolute Move In Condition.