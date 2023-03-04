Welcome Home to this amazing Darcy END UNIT. Built in 2021 and features a beautifully appointed center island kitchen appointed with GE Profile Stainless appliances, quartz countertops, Aristokraft cabinets, slow close cabinet doors and drawers, hardware & crown molding. The spacious owners suite includes crown molding and private bathroom with high height vanity, quartz countertops and an over-sized tiled shower. Enjoy the 2nd level Loft area ideal for home office/learning center or additional tv/computer area. You will fall in love with all the great activities to enjoy at the well sought after Legend Lakes Community with tons of walking and bike paths, ponds, parks, baseball, soccer & basketball fields as well as a fire station built right in the community.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $290,000
