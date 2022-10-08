3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $2,550

Prepare to be impressed! This NEW CONSTRUCTION Charlotte end unit includes the Designer Select package! Welcome home to a spacious foyer entry + powder room. You are sure to be awed as you step into an open concept great room, kitchen and dining room area with sliding glass door access to your outdoor patio. The kitchen is open to the dining room and great room to allow for easy living. Fine finishes include Aristokraft 42' white kitchen cabinets, built-in pantry closet, spacious center island, Quartz countertops and GE stainless steel appliances. Walk upstairs to the 2nd level and enjoy spacious bedrooms + the convenience of a 2nd floor full size laundry room. The primary suite features a huge walk-in closet + a primary bath featuring raised height Aristokraft 35" white cabinets, quartz vanity with undermount bowl, walk-in shower with clear glass door, brushed nickel trim, ceramic tile surround + linen closet. In addition to an impressive primary suite, The Charlotte features a spacious 18x13 2nd bedroom, 9' first floor ceilings, decorative rails, ventilated closet shelving, Shaw carpet and engineered wood flooring in the kitchen, foyer, powder room, bathroom and laundry room. Ceramic tile floors in baths and laundry. Additional easy living features include Eero Pro 6-mesh wifi system, Ring video doorbell Pro, myQ smart garage control, Flo by Moen Smart water shutoff, Honeywell Home T6 Pro-Z-Wave - smart thermostat, water softener, and the option of electric car charging station. All you have to do is move in, hang up your clothes and enjoy all the comforts of home! Legend Lakes Community is sought after for its walking and bike paths, ponds, parks, baseball, soccer & basketball fields and a fire station built right within the community providing the ultimate in safety. McHenry has lots to offer including, nature paths, outdoor movie theatre, wonderful dining experience and so much more.