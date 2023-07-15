Love the idea of building a new home but hate the price? HERE'S THE HOUSE FOR YOU! This brand new home just built in 2018 checks all the boxes! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, oversized 2.5 car garage WITH extended 6 car driveway, AND A FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT provide ample room for your family. Looking for more? This house has it with its oversized deck overlooking the spacious backyard with a 6ft privacy fence surrounding the yard! AND IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH, how about water rights?! This private neighborhood has its own marina with piers, a private launch, a park, and a beach! Grab your family and friends, load up your golf cart, and take a short ride over to your boat for a day on the Chain.