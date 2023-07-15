Love the idea of building a new home but hate the price? HERE'S THE HOUSE FOR YOU! This brand new home just built in 2018 checks all the boxes! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, oversized 2.5 car garage WITH extended 6 car driveway, AND A FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT provide ample room for your family. Looking for more? This house has it with its oversized deck overlooking the spacious backyard with a 6ft privacy fence surrounding the yard! AND IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH, how about water rights?! This private neighborhood has its own marina with piers, a private launch, a park, and a beach! Grab your family and friends, load up your golf cart, and take a short ride over to your boat for a day on the Chain.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
State of Wisconsin revokes licenses for two Elkhorn dealerships
Lake Geneva officials express concern about recent vandalism in the Downtown area
The plane was engulfed in flames when fire deputies arrived, along with about one acre of vegetation.
What had been an estimated 800 acres fire is now believed to have been 400 acres with some evacuations and a few lost buildings.
Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from June 27 – July 3. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth C…