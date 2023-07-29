New construction in the Sunset Hills subdivision with Geneva Lake access, five bedrooms, three baths, and ready for Summer 2023. This 2,935-square-foot ranch-style home has a full finished basement and an open floor plan. The home is filled with loads of natural light and has a cathedral ceiling on the main level and 9' ceilings in the lower level. The designer kitchen has quartz countertops, open shelving, and leads to a covered patio. The finished lower level has a family room, two bedrooms/office, and a full bath. There's a paved patio and an oversized two-car garage. Sunset Hills offers a private association lakefront park, beach, and swim pier, as well as a playground, baseball diamond, and tennis court.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $950,000
