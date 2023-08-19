Brand new construction with Geneva Lake access in the sought after Sunset Hills subdivision. This five bedroom, three bath home is ready for you to enjoy the rest of the summer and create a lifetime of memories. The almost 3000 square foot ranch-style home has a welcoming front porch, cathedral ceilings, a seamless open floor plan and filled with natural light. There's a first floor primary suite, a designer kitchen with quartz countertops, and a screened-in porch. The finished lower-level features 9' ceilings and includes a family room, two bedrooms/office, and a full bath. There's also a paved patio and an oversized two-car garage. Sunset Hills offers a private association lakefront park, beach, and swim pier, as well as a playground, baseball diamond, and tennis court.